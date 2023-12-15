Additional highlights include Hult Impact Research Labs and The President's Fund

Hult International Business School, a global institution recognized for its challenge-based curriculum and innovative approach to business education, is marking a successful 2023 with significant progress on initiatives important to Hult's non-profit mission of making an impact that matters.

In addition to introducing several new postgraduate academic programs to prepare students for career success, Hult won the MERIT Award for Innovation in Higher Education for its revised undergraduate program. Additionally, noteworthy launches in 2023 include Hult Impact Research, the Hult Honorary Doctorate Degree program, and The President's Fund the school's first ever fundraising initiative designed to serve as a vital link between the institution and its impact focused mission.

"This year marked Hult's 20th anniversary and, fittingly, has been a year of great progress," said Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School. "We are proud that our innovative approach to business education is being recognized globally by students and their families, by our partners who work with us on pioneering education initiatives, and by some of the world's top university ranking bodies."

Hult is ranked among the Top 100 by more than 20 of the world's top business school and university rankings, including the Financial Times, Fortune, CEO Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Princeton Review. Hult joined several new rankings this year, including Fortune, and achieved best-ever results on the Financial Times Masters in Management and Executive MBA lists.

"All of Hult's programs, including those launched this year, are driven by demand from students and employers," Lilley said. "Our Master's in International Business program now offers domestic and international internship pathways, as well as an accelerated business analytics option. Analytics is one of the most in-demand skillsets globally, which is why we've also introduced a new Master's in Marketing Analytics program."

Also, Hult is seeing strong interest in and growth of its Master's in Entrepreneurship Innovation program, which is designed to teach skills at the center of value creation from startups to global enterprises, taking a hands-on approach via real-world business challenges.

In 2023, Hult also introduced its Singapore City Seminar, one in a series of electives where students study specialist topics on location in the world's biggest business hubs learning from top professors and meeting key players in industry.

Additionally in 2023:

Hult launched Hult Impact Research, which establishes research ecosystems around specific topics important to business and education, with contributions from faculty at Hult campuses around the globe, including Boston, London, San Francisco, and Dubai. Current labs focus on: global risk mitigation and future readiness; industrial and societal sustainability transitions; and leadership excellence and learning to learn.

The school initiated its first ever fundraising initiative, The President's Fund. Funds raised will be strategically invested in programs that expand Hult's impact. Hult aims to raise an initial $2M through the Fund, earmarked for priority projects including growth of the Hult Scholar Grant program, which offers full tuition to deserving students around the world.

Two industry leaders, Paul Polman and Azeem Azhar, were awarded Hult's inaugural Honorary Doctorate Degree. Degree recipients are standout individuals who illustrate purpose and impact aligned with Hult's mission. Hult's second recipient cohort will be announced during 2024 graduation ceremonies.

Hult is now a Great Place to Work-Certified organization. With a global campus network, Hult is certified in all three countries where campuses are located United States, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates as well as in Hong Kong. Certification is achieved by confirming that at least 65% of employees have a consistently positive experience at their place of work, based on validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work®.

About Hult International Business School

Hult is for those made to do. Hult strives to create a better future for all by inspiring and challengingeveryone within its dynamic community to make an impact that matters. With program offerings from undergraduate through doctorate levels, a global campus network, and a student body that represents more than 150 nationalities, Hult proudly pioneers a 'learn by doing' approach. Hult is recognized by top international accrediting bodies including the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the Association of MBAs (AMBA), and The European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). Learn more by visiting www.hult.edu.

