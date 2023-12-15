Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on December 14, 2023.

Darren Blaney, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "A large portion of our shareholders have been with us for many years, and we appreciate their friendship and support. We believe that they will be rewarded for their commitment as Treaty Creek develops into one of the largest gold deposits in the world. Thank you to all of our shareholders who voted. We had a tremendous turn out and your support is truly appreciated."

With strong voter participation, shareholders of the Corporation overwhelmingly approved all matters described in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2023 ("Circular"), being:

to set the number of directors to four (4); the re-election of Darren Blaney, Robert Edwards, Dennis Edwards, and Tobin Wood as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, as the Corporation's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their renumeration; and the approval and adoption of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

