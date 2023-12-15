Stratio BD and Stratence Partners forge strategic partnership to enhance client decision making with quality data and AI

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratio BD, a leader in Generative AI Data Fabric, and Stratence Partners , a global consulting powerhouse, today announce a strategic partnership to help businesses maximise their market value.

The collaboration combines Stratence Partners' industry-leading methodology for Strategy Optimisation, Pricing Excellence, and Commercial Effectiveness with Stratio BD's groundbreaking Business Data Layer Product, enabling businesses to extract commercial advantage from their data sets.

Stratio BD, whose Business Data Layer product recently received an Honourable Mention in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools , and Stratence Partners, which has over 800 clients globally, share the view that capitalising on data sets is indispensable for any successful business.

Stratio BD's product will underpin Stratence Partners' frameworks for Dynamic Strategy Creation, Pricing Excellence, Commercial Effectiveness, and Predictive Performance Monitoring, centralising data from multiple sources into an easily accessible location where it can be mapped on to business ontologies.

The news comes as Stratio BD prepares to launch its global Partner First Strategy - a bespoke programme that aligns resources with partners at all levels to deliver optimised data SaaS products and services.

Óscar Méndez , CEO and Founder of Stratio BD , said: "By combining Stratio BD's cutting-edge Business Data Layer product with the expertise of Stratence Partners, we're able to help businesses leverage their data where it really matters, optimising business processes for better returns."

Fernando Ventureira, CEO of Stratence Partners , said: "The fusion of the expertise and experience of Stratence Partners for successful Digital Transformations with the user-friendly solutions of Stratio for Data Management, Data Governance, superior Data Intelligence and powerful GenAi will bring a new and extra value to all our current and future partners-customers."

