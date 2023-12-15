Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data For MRNA-1345, The Company's Investigational Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine

Moderna has submitted marketing authorizations globally for mRNA-1345 and continues to prepare for an expected 2024 marketing launch

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced the publication of positive Phase 3 clinical study results evaluating mRNA-1345, its vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in The New England Journal of Medicine .

The peer-reviewed article summarizes safety and efficacy data from ConquerRSV, the Company's Phase 2-3 trial evaluating mRNA-1345. An accompanying New England Journal of Medicine op-ed discusses these results as an important achievement in the realization of effective RSV vaccines as well as a milestone in the advancement of mRNA vaccines and medicines. Moderna is the only company to have developed an mRNA-based RSV vaccine. Top-line results from this study were previously announced in January 2023.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes severe disease across the age spectrum, including older adults. Each year in the U.S., RSV leads to approximately 60,000-160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-10,000 deaths among older adults. Applications for mRNA-1345 have been submitted to regulators around the world. Moderna is actively preparing for an expected 2024 marketing launch of mRNA-1345 and believes its U.S. COVID-19 market share to date demonstrates the Company's ability to compete in the commercial market. If approved, mRNA-1345 would have a potential best-in-class profile and be the only ready-to-use RSV vaccine available in single-dose prefilled syringes.

About mRNA-1345

mRNA-1345 is an investigational RSV vaccine that consists of a single mRNA sequence encoding for a stabilized prefusion F glycoprotein. The vaccine uses the same lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) as in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The F glycoprotein is on the surface of the virus and is required for infection by helping the virus to enter host cells. It exists in two states, prefusion and postfusion. The prefusion conformation is a significant target of potent neutralizing antibodies and is highly conserved across both RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.



Moderna Forward-Looking Statements

Moderna Contacts

