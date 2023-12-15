Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2023.

With strong voter participation, shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved all matters described in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2023 being.

to set the number of directors at five (5);

the re-election of Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Kelvin Burton, Dennis Edwards and Sean Pownall as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

to re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, as the Company's auditor and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and

the approval and adoption of the Company's Stock Option Plan

Rob Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I would like to thank our shareholders for your continued trust and ongoing support of both management and the company. We look forward to 2024 as the gold market finally appears to be gaining momentum, with the hope being that the junior explorers will once again receive the attention they deserve."

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company presently holds the Regal Property near Revelstoke, British Columbia and the Windfall North Property located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards

CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Company can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Company is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191158