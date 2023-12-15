In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, says that irradiance patterns across South America last month were impacted by moisture from El Niño, high pressure and the Andes - but smoke from Bolivian wildfires presented an "anomaly."Moisture from El Niño, high pressure and the Andes all played a role in irradiance patterns across South America in November, but smoke from the wildfires in Bolivia is present clearly in the irradiance anomaly for the month, according to analysis conducted using data from the Solcast API. Aerosols from smoke in the atmosphere absorb and scatter ...

