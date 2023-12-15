MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Change of Service Providers

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

("MIGO" or the "Company")

Change of AIFM and Investment Manager, Depositary, Custodian and Registered Office

The Directors of the Company wish to announce the following changes of Service Providers:

Change of AIFM

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 27 July 2023, with effect from the close of business on 15 December 2023, Asset Value Investors Limited ("AVI") will be appointed as the Company's AIFM and Investment Manager in accordance with an investment management agreement dated 26 July 2023.

The Board would like to thank its outgoing AIFM and Investment Manager, Premier Miton Investors, for the many years of hard work and dedication to the Company and its shareholders and looks forward to working with AVI in pursuit of the continued success of the Company.

Change of Depositary

With effect from the close of business on 15 December 2023, JP Morgan Europe Limited will be appointed as Depositary of the Company (the "Depositary") pursuant to a depositary agreement dated 11 October 2023 between the Company, the Depositary and the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager, Asset Value Investors Limited (the "Depositary Agreement").

Change of Custodian

With effect from the close of business on 15 December 2023, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch will be appointed as Custodian of the Company (the "Custodian") pursuant to a global custody agreement dated 11 October 2023 between the Company, the Custodian and the Depositary (the "Custody Agreement").

The Board would like to thank The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited for their services as Depositary and Custodian over the past years.

Change of Registered Office

The Company also announces that its registered office address has changed with immediate effect to:

25 Southampton Buildings

London

WC2A 1AL

