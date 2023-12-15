Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (671/23)

At the request of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from December 18, 2023, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today December 15, 2023. Short name: PCELL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006425815 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 105121 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB