Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (175/23)

On request of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 556759-8353, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 18, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 52,142,434 shares. Short Name: PCELL -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006425815 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 105121 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 52,142,434 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB