AYRO, Inc.: AYRO Names David Hollingsworth Interim President of AYRO's Operating Division

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility, and last-mile delivery, announces the appointment of its chief financial officer David Hollingsworth as interim president of the operations division of AYRO, AYRO Operating Company, Inc. Mr. Hollingsworth will continue with his ongoing duties as the parent company's CFO, chief information officer and chief human resources officer. Mr. Hollingsworth's appointment follows Tom Wittenschlaeger's recent departure from AYRO.

Mr. Hollingsworth commented, "AYRO is in a unique position as we have successfully developed what we believe is an innovation in the EV space, with a new model developed and selling, and other technology still under development. At this stage, we are focused on bringing our innovative vehicles to market in the most efficient and cost effective manner to maximize sales opportunities, while also prudently managing our expenses. In addition to our internal efforts, we are also seeking partnerships or other opportunities that would enable us to achieve this objective.

"Concurrently, we are evaluating our current processes in an effort to rationalize our costs and make the business more efficient with the objective of minimizing our cash burn. With $48 million in cash on our balance sheet and with 4.9 million shares outstanding, we are committed to protecting cash and creating value for our shareholders. Given the progress made to date, I am confident in our future and excited about the opportunities ahead," concluded Mr. Hollingsworth.

Prior to his CFO appointment, Mr. Hollingsworth served as AYRO's Controller and prior to that he was Controller for Wondercide, LLC, Bridgepoint Consulting, CPI Products, and Sunworks, Inc. Over the span of his career, he has supported companies through tremendous growth and subsequent sales while overseeing all accounting and financial functions, directed human resources, and designed and implemented performance criteria and tracking. Additionally, he manages the data fusion that spans inventory, supply chain, manufacturing and post-sales support of AYRO's entire product line. Mr. Hollingsworth is a senior level accounting professional with extensive experience in financial reporting, analysis, regulation, and supervision and holds a Master of Business Administration from Weber State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University - Idaho.

