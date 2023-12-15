Design Veronique Introduces the First Post Surgical Compression Garment With Back Zipper

Mommy Makeover Medical "Compression Garment Therapy" Recovery System

RICHMOND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / A big leap forward in post-surgical comfort and healing has arrived on the scene: the world's first post-surgical compression garment with a zipper in the back. This innovation is the latest to join Design Veronique's System of styles designed to help women heal after abdominal surgery or a Mommy Makeover.

The Back Zipper Advantage

Until now, compression garments either had front or side closures, which could be irritating to sensitive surgical wounds. After studying the problem, and experimenting with numerous designs, Design Veronique found that moving the zipper to the back produced a far more comfortable fit. The medical garment, developed by Veronica C. Smith, CEO and Design Director, was introduced at the Plastic Surgery The Meeting, on October 27 in Austin TX. It's a break-through in Medical Compression Garment Therapy welcomed by medical professionals and patients alike.

A System of Medical Compression Garments that cover the three important C's - Compression, Comfort and Compliance

The Mommy Makeover medical garments are the newest addition to Design Veronique's system of Medical Compression Garment Therapy. Each item is targeted to a phase of the healing process. Immediately after surgery, during the critical phase 1 the patient will wear a Medical binder. Design Veronique's new binder allows for drains to be strategically attached for optimal drainage. Contouring Phase 2 is a medical garment with 360° compression to support all surgical areas. The transitional phase 3 medical garment provides extra support and comfort during the final skin retracting and body contouring transitioning phase.

"Until now, typical compression garments used zippers or other closures in front or on the sides. These would irritate sensitive surgical wounds; leave marks on the skin and/or would bunch up in front or on the sides. Our new design features a plush padded back zipper that won't dig into the skin, and makes sleeping on the back more comfortable," says Veronica. "It's an important addition to our Medical Compression Garment Therapy system."

Designed by Women for Women

Like all Design Veronique products, the new back zip medical garments (Style # DV-2,DV-2b, DV-3, DV-3b: Patent Pending) are designed by women who are sensitive to the needs of those undergoing cosmetic or reconstructive surgery. The growing trend in this type of surgery is the "Mommy Makeover," a treatment that helps restore a woman's pre-childbirth body.

The number of women electing to get Mommy Makeover procedures is on the rise, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Women had nearly 161,948 tummy tucks in 2022, an increase of 37% over 2019. Breast lifts and breast augmentations are also increasing.

Often, a Mommy Makeover involves more than one type of surgery - breast, abdominal, gluteal - making post-surgical comfort the highest priority.

A recent test customer wore the new garment after having a tummy tuck and, had this to say:

"This garment made all the difference during my recovery. Nothing compares. I was able to get back to my daily activities because this garment made me feel like it was holding me together. I wore this garment with the bra for a year and it was very comfortable. I love it and, it's sexy!"

--N. E.

ABOUT Design Veronique - Design Veronique® is the global leader in Medical Compression Garment design and manufacturing. With over 30 years' experience developing patented, FDA registered products, Design Veronique's line of compression garments includes more than 100 styles, the most comprehensive range of medical compression wear available worldwide. Design Veronique products are designed, manufactured, and distributed from the company's headquarters in Richmond, CA.

Product Highlights:

World's first back zippered post-surgery garment

Introduced at Plastic Surgeons The Meeting, October 26, 2023

Designed especially for Mommy Makeovers

Provides comfort, promotes healing

PowerNet fabric is washable and retains compressive memory

Unique padded back zipper won't dig into skin

Comfortable for sleeping on the back

Patient can shower in it

Available in Black

Modesty panty included

Patent pending

