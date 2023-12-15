pixiv Inc.: pixiv and Crypton present the 'HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 10th Anniversary Illustration Contest' - Now Accepting Illustrations of Piapro Characters from Creators All Around the World

Winning works will be exhibited at the animate store in Los Angeles.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda) where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, is partnering with Crypton Future Media, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Crypton") to hold the pixiv x Crypton collaboration event "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 10th Anniversary Illustration Contest" to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Hatsune Miku world tour series "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO" (hereinafter referred to as "MIKU EXPO"). The contest opens on Friday, December 15th.









The theme of this contest is "Universal Positivity", and entrants are asked to submit illustrations of Hatsune Miku and other Piapro Characters. Entries are welcome from fans both in and outside Japan. The winners will receive bundles of Piapro Character goods and have their works included in the MIKU EXPO official booklet/guidebook. In addition, winning works will be exhibited at the animate store in Los Angeles.

The key visual for the "HATSUNE MIKU EXPO 10th Anniversary Illustration Contest" is an original work created by the illustrator Rosuuri, who is based in North America.

Contest website: https://pixiv.net/contest/mikuexpo10th

Contest period

Friday, December 15th, 2023 (5:00 p.m. JST) - Monday, January 15th, 2024 (11:59 p.m. JST)

*For details, please check the Contest Terms on the contest website.

About Hatsune Miku https://piapro.net

Hatsune Miku is a music software developed by Crypton Future Media, Inc., which enables anyone to make their computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Since then, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a virtual singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe.

pixiv https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works". It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for the presentation and exchange of artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun". Currently, pixiv has more than 98 million registered users.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Shingo Kunieda

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Takahashi and Nishidoi)

