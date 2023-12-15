Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Mesa Financial Group to Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Strengthening Buckingham's Presence in Atlanta

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Focus Financial Partners ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Mesa Financial Group, LLC ( "Mesa Financial Group"), a registered investment adviser based in Atlanta, Georgia, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Mesa Financial Group's founder, Alfredo Mesa, CFP® has been providing comprehensive wealth management services for families and individuals throughout the country for over twenty years. Mesa Financial Group has been a part of Buckingham's affiliated turnkey asset management platform, Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, since 2012. Buckingham's platform has allowed Mesa Financial Group to draw upon extensive resources, the wisdom of some of the industry's most trusted authorities, advanced planning capabilities, and more.

"We are constantly looking for new resources, avenues and approaches to create personalized wealth strategies tailored to our clients' individual needs and situations," shared Alfredo Mesa. "The strategic decision to join Buckingham was a natural progression in the growth of our organization. As a long-time partner with Buckingham's sister firm, we knew they could help support the continuing objectives of our clients. We are excited to join the Buckingham Atlanta office and look forward to drawing upon the resources, support and staff to help us further our work."

"Because of our tenured history with Mesa Financial Group, our connection with them runs deep," explained Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Alfredo through this transaction, who we know so well, and who shares our values, vision, principles, and philosophy. We look forward to plugging Mesa into our extensive resources, tools and comprehensive wealth plans to further serve their clients in Atlanta, as well as throughout the country, for years to come."

"We are thrilled that Alfredo is joining Buckingham, expanding Buckingham's presence in the Atlanta wealth market," said Travis Danysh, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for Focus. "Strategic transactions like these enable Buckingham to add critical advisory talent in an important market. Additionally, they allow advisors to enhance the client experience of their clients by joining forces with a leader in holistic wealth management."

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC, helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has over 50 offices across the country. For more information, visit www.buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

