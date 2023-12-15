Blackground Records 2.0: Mylo Waiters Releases Debut Single "Self Love"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD/STREAM/PURCHASE: https://blackground.lnk.to/selflove

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Mylo Waiters, the multi-talented singer, rapper, dancer, and songwriter who is newly signed to Blackground Records 2.0 is ready to prove his worth in this industry with the release of his debut single "Self Love". "Self Love", written by Mylo and produced by Phenom, is full of empowering lyrics, infectious melodies, universal appeal, and social impact. Mylo's poetic lyrics resonate with the journey of self-discovery, reminding us all of the strength found within ourselves. The catchy beats and uplifting tunes will have you hooked from the first note, creating an atmosphere of positivity and self-celebration. "Self Love" is not just a song; it's an anthem for everyone. Its universal message transcends age, gender, and background, making it a song for the masses. "Self Love" is a declaration of self-worth and an invitation to dance to the rhythm of your own heart. Mylo states, "Self Love is like a note to myself and others that no matter what you go through, always remember to love yourself first and foremost because nobody got you like you got you."

ABOUT MYLO WAITERS

Martell Waiters Jr., professionally known as Mylo Waiters, was born and raised in the Johnson Holmes Project in North Philadelphia. Despite the hardships he faced, music, specifically singing and dancing, became an escape for Mylo and his family. His mother and grandmother played a significant role in shaping his musical style, introducing him to classic old-school jams. Around the age of 11, Mylo's passion for music and his unique and powerful style began to take shape.

Mylo's journey in the music industry includes being signed to LA Reid in a boy band called Project 2one5 in 2018, which unfortunately disbanded in 2020. However, he didn't give up on his dreams and found new success as a solo artist by signing with Blackground Records 2.0.

Mylo has performed at the NOVO for the BET Experience at the BET Awards in 2020 and opened for renowned artists like Trey Songz, Brandy, and Gladys Knight. Mylo is known for bringing classic smooth R&B vibes to the music scene, with a touch of new school R&B and some surprises. One of his unique qualities is his ability to both sing and rap, a combination not commonly seen in male artists. He has gained fame as a viral sensation and continues to make waves in the music industry.

Mylo's goal for his musical journey is to revive R&B and create music that is contemporary and relatable. He aims to deliver hit songs that will stand the test of time. His debut single under the Blackground Records 2.0 imprint, "Self Love," is highly anticipated, and fans can expect more exciting music from him in the future. Mylo Waiters is just getting started on his path to success in the music industry.

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson is continuing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

