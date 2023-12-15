NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fagfjárfestasjóðurinn Landsbréf - BÚS I - Bond (BUS 63) admitted to trading on December 18, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbréf BÚS 1 2 Org. no: 6511169960 3 LEI 549300BFU5PUQPYGKV89 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) BUS 63 5 ISIN code IS0000034957 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer LANDSBREF BUS I/3.15 BD20630205 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 12.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 5.020.000.000 11 Amount issued at this time 5.020.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date January 31, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date March 5, 2023 20 Total number of installments 480 21 Installment frequency 12 22 Maturity date February 5, 2063 23 Interest rate 3% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date February 5, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon date March 6, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 480 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ---------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 565,24 44 Index base date February 5, 2023 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information For more information: https://www.landsbref.is/serhaef dar-fjarfestingar/skrad-skuldabre f ---------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to December 11, 2023 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for December 11, 2023 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 18, 2023 55 Order book ID BUS_63 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond