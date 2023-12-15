Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2023 | 15:58
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Fagfjárfestasjóðurinn Landsbréf - BÚS I - Bond (BUS 63) admitted to trading on December 18, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                  Landsbréf BÚS 1         
2  Org. no:                  6511169960            
3  LEI                    549300BFU5PUQPYGKV89       
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)              BUS 63              
5  ISIN code                 IS0000034957           
6  CFI code                  DBFUGR              
7  FISN númer                 LANDSBREF BUS I/3.15 BD20630205 
8  Bonds/bills:                Bond               
9  Total issued amount            12.000.000.000          
10 Total amount previously issued       5.020.000.000          
11 Amount issued at this time         5.020.000.000          
12 Denomination in CSD            20.000.000            
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange      Yes               
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type             Annuity             
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                  ISK               
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                 January 31, 2023         
19 First ordinary installment date      March 5, 2023          
20 Total number of installments        480               
21 Installment frequency           12                
22 Maturity date               February 5, 2063         
23 Interest rate               3%                
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest          Simple Interest         
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention            30E/360             
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date             February 5, 2023         
32 First ordinary coupon date         March 6, 2023          
33 Coupon frequency              12                
34 Total number of coupon payments      480               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does  No                
   payment include accrued interest for                    
   days missing until next business day?                   
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                  Yes               
40 Name of index               CPI               
                       ----------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index        Daily Index           
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value              565,24              
44 Index base date              February 5, 2023         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                Yes               
46 Put option                 No                
47 Convertible                No                
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information           For more information:      
                        https://www.landsbref.is/serhaef
                        dar-fjarfestingar/skrad-skuldabre
                        f                
                       ----------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD             Yes               
51 Securities depository           Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð     
52 Date of Application for Admission to    December 11, 2023        
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for    December 11, 2023        
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading        December 18, 2023        
55 Order book ID               BUS_63              
56 Instrument subtype             Corporate Bonds         
57 Market                   Iceland Cash Bond Trading    
58 List population name            ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS       
59 Static volatility guards          No                
60 Dynamic volatility guards         No                
61 MiFIR identifier              BOND - Bonds           
62 Bond type                 CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
