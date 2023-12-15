TRT World Forum 2023, themed "Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions," marked its seventh edition on December 8-9 in Istanbul. Welcoming over 1,000 participants from nearly 100 countries, it featured more than 150 speakers engaged in discussions on pressing global issues.

The event, drawing significant international media attention, brought together policymakers, journalists, academics, and experts from various sectors. Ten public sessions and eight roundtable meetings delved into diverse topics, such as global cooperation, leadership, peace diplomacy, food security, energy crises, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, and media and digitalization.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan with children at the TRT World Forum 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

The inaugural day featured speeches from President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci. A poignant moment occurred with screening a short film featuring children from war-affected regions, symbolizing the quest for global peace. The children presented President Erdogan with a symbolic "key to peace," showcasing Türkiye's commitment to world peace. Additionally, a painting representing the '100th Year' logo was presented to President Erdogan by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

The forum's first session, "Vision of Türkiye's Century," highlighted Türkiye's values and aspirations in its centennial year. The public session topics included: "Vision of Türkiye's Century: Türkiye as a System-Building Actor", "Israel's War in Gaza", "The Return of Geopolitics", "Public Broadcasting in the Digital Era", "Remaking the Global Economy", "All-Knowing AI", "Dis/United Nations", "Empowering Humanity", and "The Critical Nexus of Food, Water and Energy Security".

Distinguished speakers at the forum included Former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Awn Al-Khasawneh, Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, Former Secretary of State for Europe in Portugal Dr. Bruno Maçães, Former Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar Dr. Hessa bint Sultan Al Jaber, Former Foreign Minister of Mexico Jorge Castañeda, Director of CeSPI Observatory on Türkiye Valeria Giannotta, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Dr. Riyadh H. Mansour, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Mirek Dušek and United Nations World Food Programme Türkiye Director and Country Representative Stephen Cahill among others.

TRT World Forum 2023 provided a platform for robust discussions, proposals for solutions and fostering an understanding of critical global challenges. With diverse and influential participants, the forum solidified its position as a vital international gathering addressing the pulse of the world agenda.

