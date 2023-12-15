Anzeige
WKN: A11Q13 | ISIN: DE000A11Q133
H&K AG: Judgment of the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court dated 15 December 2023

DJ H&K AG: Judgment of the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court dated 15 December 2023 

H&K AG 
H&K AG: Judgment of the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court dated 15 December 2023 
15-Dec-2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc notification H&K AG of 15 December 2023 
Oberndorf am Neckar, 15 December 2023: Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court today ruled in the legal dispute between 
Compagnie de Developpement S.A., Luxembourg ("CDE") as claimant and Mr Andreas Heeschen as defendant that ownership of 
the 15,000,787 H&K AG shares, which are the subject of the legal dispute, has not yet been transferred to CDE. Instead, 
Mr Heeschen merely has an obligation to transfer slightly more than 13 million H&K shares to CDE as the future owner. 
According to the judgment, ownership of the H&K shares will transfer to CDE at the time when the judgment of Frankfurt 
am Main Higher Regional Court becomes legally binding. Whether one or both of the parties to the legal dispute will 
appeal against the judgment of Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court remains to be seen. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Ad_hoc_EN_final 
=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   H&K AG 
       Heckler & Koch-Straße 1 
       78727 Oberndorf am Neckar 
       Germany 
Phone:    07423 79-0 
Fax:     07423 79-2350 
E-mail:    info.ir@heckler-koch-de.com 
Internet:   www.heckler-koch.com 
ISIN:     DE000A11Q133, XS1649057640 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1798235 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1798235 15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

