15.12.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of NanoCap Group AB (672/23)

With effect from December 18, 2023, the subscription rights in NanoCap Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 29, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NANOC TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021181492              
Order book ID:  315425                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from December 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in NanoCap
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NANOC BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021181500              
Order book ID:  315426                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

