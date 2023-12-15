Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of NanoCap Group AB (672/23)

With effect from December 18, 2023, the subscription rights in NanoCap Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 29, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NANOC TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021181492 Order book ID: 315425 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in NanoCap Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NANOC BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021181500 Order book ID: 315426 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184768