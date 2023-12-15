China Energy Construction Corporation (CECC) has kicked off a 42 GW inverter tender for 2024, while Akcome Technology has expanded its heterojunction (HJT) solar cell capacity by an additional 4.6 GW.CECC has launched its 2024 solar inverter tender, totaling 42 GW across four sections. It is seeking 10 GW of inverters above 3.125 MW in size, 27 GW for string inverters above 300 KW, and 5 GW for string inverters in the range of 10 kW to 150 kW. Akcome Technology has announced a planned investment of CNY 2.1 billion ($295 million) in fixed assets to expand its HJT cell capacity by 4.6 GW, with the ...

