A new provisional agreement to reform the European Union's electricity market design is a "clear path forward for long-term investments into renewables," says SolarPower Europe. However, the organization has criticized the deal's capacity remuneration mechanisms for "prolonging Europe's dependency on coal."The European Parliament and European Council reached a provisional agreement this week to overhaul the EU's electricity market design laws. The reform - originally introduced in March, 2023 - aims to make electricity prices less dependent on "volatile" fossil fuel prices, protect customers ...

