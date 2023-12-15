Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
15.12.23
17:36 Uhr
7,088 Euro
-0,112
-1,56 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
15.12.2023 | 17:13
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
15-Dec-2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 UBS AG 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 08 Dec 2023 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                3.62 %           1.6 %    5.22 %              507431033 
 
 Previous             3.54 %           1.34 %    4.88 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505        0    18347053      0 %     3.62 % 
 
 Total          18347053            3.62 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument    Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion       Voting rights Voting rights in 
              date           period                 absolute        % 
 
 Right to recall lent                At any time               3277574      0.65 % 
 shares 
 
 Right of use over shares              At any time               1469678      0.29 % 
 
 Long Call Option     15/12/2023                             365565      0.07 % 
 
                           Total                  5112817      1.01 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument       Expiration or   Exercise or     Cash or physical   Voting rights    Voting 
                maturity date   conversion period  settlement        absolute rights in % 
 
 Convertible Bonds       16/04/2028     27/05/2021-30/03/  Physical          2343395    0.46 % 
 (DE000A3E5KG2)                  2028 
 
 Short Put Option        15/12/2023 -18/12/           Physical          666557    0.13 % 
                2026 
 
 Right of use over Convertible 15/01/2024               Physical           6827     0 % 
 (CH1233972566) 
 
 Right of use over Convertible 15/01/2024               Physical           3541     0 % 
 (CH1241664197) 
 
                                    Total           3020320    0.6 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
                     % of voting rights (if    % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                   at least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or  least 5% or more) 
                                              more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Switzerland AG                      %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd             %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2)             %                 %          % 
 Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd               %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd                %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2)             %                 %          % 
 Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd               %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management Life Ltd                %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG             %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG             %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.            %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                      %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Securities LLC                      %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 UBS AG                         3.22 %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Europe SE                        %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse AG                       %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse International                 %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse AG                       %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG                  %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 UBS Group AG                         %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse AG                       %                 %          % 
 
 Credit Suisse Asset Management                %                 %          % 
 International Holding Ltd 
 
 Credit Suisse Asset Management &               %                 %          % 
 Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG 
 
 Credit Suisse Funds AG                    %                 %          % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 14 Dec 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  292399 
EQS News ID:  1798285 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798285&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 10:41 ET (15:41 GMT)

