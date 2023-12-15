Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSX: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced that, in connection with its previously announced delisting review process, its common shares and 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be delisted from the TSX at the close of markets on December 18, 2023 for failure to meet continued listing requirements. The Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 19, 2023.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen's Automated Vertical Pastures technology utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. HydroGreen's fully automated indoor growing technology performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding-all with the push of a button-to deliver nutritious fresh forage for livestock without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment, and transportation. Automated Vertical Pastures not only provide superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal but also enable significant environmental benefits to the farm.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

Contact info@cubicfarms.com for media or investors@cubicfarms.com for investor inquiries.

