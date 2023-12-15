BayoTech and Versogen are increasing their investments in green hydrogen in the United States, while the UK government has announced backing for 11 green hydrogen projects, canceling plans to use hydrogen for household heating.BayoTech has completed its first hydrogen hub in the United States. The first hub in Wentzville, Missouri, should be followed by two other inaugurations in 2024. "These upcoming hubs are strategically planned to be located in Northern California and Southern California," the company told pv magazine. The company is also working on developing 12 other sites across the country. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...