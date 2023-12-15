Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
15.12.23
17:57 Uhr
12,956 Euro
+0,062
+0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,87812,94618:52
12,89812,94818:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANE
CLARIANE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANE SE2,402+1,44 %
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA12,956+0,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.