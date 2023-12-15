EQS-News: Inclusive Capital Partners, L.P.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
San Francisco, California USA
Inclusive Capital Partners applauds the action announced today by OCI NV ("OCI") in its first move to realize the tremendous value embedded in this holding company of assets. We remain long-term investors behind this transformation, as it will highlight the role OCI is playing in decarbonization, power generation, transport fuels, and food.
About Inclusive Capital Partners:
Inclusive Capital Partners is a San Francisco-based investment firm, founded in 2020 by a team of experienced investors with a shared passion for positively leveraging capitalism and governance in pursuit of a healthy planet and the health of its inhabitants. We partner with companies that enable solutions to address environmental and social problems and seek long-term shareholder value through active partnership with companies whose core businesses contribute solutions to this pursuit.
Contact:
Kristin Roemmer
media@in-cap.com
+1 415-625-8980
15.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Inclusive Capital Partners, L.P.
|1170 Gorgas Avenue
|94129 San Francisco
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|1798305
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1798305 15.12.2023 CET/CEST