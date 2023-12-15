Alumni Ventures On Why AI Isn't The Only Disruptive Technology We Should Be Paying Attention To

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Artificial Intelligence (AI) has certainly captured the spotlight in the landscape of technological innovation and permeated through nearly every sector. Alumni Ventures (AV), the most active venture capital firm in the U.S. (according to PitchBook ), is no stranger to the potential of AI and has already made several inroads into the space. However, AI isn't the only game-changing tech that the firm is investing in, as it is also exploring companies and industries posed for growth through foundational technologies .

Foundational technology denotes watershed inventions that lay the groundwork for substantial societal advancement. Within this context, venture capital assumes a crucial role by supporting pioneering startups that harness these foundational technologies to bring about industry disruptions. Alumni Ventures recognizes the transformative power of foundational tech and has positioned itself at the forefront of investments in disruptive technologies. The firm has strategically invested in startups across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on AI, Biotech, and Quantum Computing. These three areas represent standouts in Alumni Ventures' portfolio, showcasing the potential for strong advancements in each field.

AI Ventures

Bionic Health , an Alumni Ventures portfolio company, is developing a consumer health platform powered by GPT-4 in collaboration with Microsoft. The platform aims to scale its services by integrating AI to augment doctors in providing optimal health guidance. Cohere , another Alumni Ventures-backed startup, has developed an adaptable API for Natural Language Processing (NLP), empowering companies to enhance their workflows. These investments exemplify Alumni Ventures' commitment to AI-driven innovations in healthcare and language processing.

Biotech Breakthroughs

Advancements in biotech, health tech, and life sciences have improved quality of life and longevity. Alumni Ventures' investments in companies like American Gene Technologies (AGT), Excision Bio , and SHINE Technologies showcase a clear understanding of the impactful role gene therapies, advanced gene-editing therapeutics, and environmentally friendly fusion technology for medical isotopes play in these advancements. These solutions are poised to drive the biotech market to nearly $4 trillion by 2030, with societal impact far outstretching the dollar impact. Excision Bio, for example, is dedicated to developing advanced gene-editing therapeutics for life-threatening diseases caused by viral infections. Their mission is to create safe and effective gene-editing medicines that eradicate or disrupt viral genes, aiming to significantly improve the lives of infected individuals globally.

Alumni Ventures has actively supported AGT, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines for critical diseases, boasting a substantial intellectual property portfolio valued in the billions. AGT's mission targets durable cures for conditions like HIV/AIDS, phenylketonuria, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), aiming to improve patients' lives in both duration and quality. Their innovative approach centers on single-treatment cures, eliminating the need for lifelong management and treatments. Leveraging viral vector technology, AGT delivers targeted therapies locally to avoid systemic toxicities, setting them apart from conventional methods like chemotherapy. With over a decade of development, AGT has become a leader in the field, accumulating valuable assets and a decade of experience.

Alumni Ventures ' active support includes a $16 million Series D1 investment in 2018, alongside the National Institutes of Health, and a $50 million Series F in 2022 led by Ride Wave Ventures. The varied funds from Alumni Ventures, tailored to specific communities and impactful ventures, underscore their commitment to diverse and innovative solutions in the genetic medicine landscape.

Quantum Leap

Quantum computing represents a shift in computing capabilities. Alumni Ventures' investments in Xanadu and Zapata AI highlight the promise of quantum computing in addressing complex problems.

Xanadu, a leading quantum computing hardware and software developer, offers a cloud-accessible, state-of-the-art computing platform. Zapata AI tailors solutions to enterprises, leveraging AI and quantum computing to address their most challenging problems. Alumni Ventures made a strategic decision to invest in Zapata AI driven by Zapata's impressive integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum autoencoder to enhance quantum computational power. Their recently launched software product, Orquestra, facilitates a smoother transition to quantum computing by providing an open-source component library for writing, manipulating, and optimizing quantum circuits.

The Yard Ventures , Alumni Ventures' alumni affinity fund for the Harvard community, played a pivotal role in supporting Zapata's Series B. Additionally, Congress Avenue Ventures (for the University of Texas Alumni community), Waterman Ventures (for the Brown University Alumni community), Alumni Ventures' Deep Tech Fund , and Total Access Fund all participated in the round. In September 2023, Zapata announced its intention to go public via a SPAC with Andretti Acquisition Corp. at a $200 million pre-money valuation. This investment showcases Alumni Ventures' commitment to identifying and supporting innovative companies with significant growth potential in emerging technology sectors.

Leading Position of Alumni Ventures

Alumni Ventures distinguishes itself as a venture capital firm catering to individuals with 9,900+ accredited investors and over 1,200 portfolio companies, making it the third-most active VC globally. The exponential growth from a single $1M fund in 2015 to raising over $1.2B across dozens of funds underscores Alumni Ventures' ability to develop scalable and efficient solutions. Mike Collins , the founder of Alumni Ventures, recognizes AI as a transformative tool for processing vast amounts of data, automating workflows, and enhancing decision-making across various departments. Learning more about opportunities to expand this technology into other areas of work encourages further investment across diverse companies.

While AI captures headlines and dominates discussions, Alumni Ventures' strategic focus on foundational technologies such as biotech and quantum computing demonstrates a nuanced and forward-thinking approach. By combining the power of disruptive technologies with decisive leadership, the firm is moving toward advancements in other critical areas of innovation. As the industry evolves, Alumni Ventures ' journey into foundational tech is a testament to the importance of anticipating and investing in the next wave of transformative technologies.

