MediQuant Honored with 12th Consecutive Weatherhead 100 Award Celebrating Fastest-Growing Businesses in Northeast Ohio

BRECKSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Last night, the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management announced the winners of the 2023 Weatherhead 100 Award at a gala event honoring Northeast Ohio's fastest-growing companies.

MediQuant, LLC, a leading provider of enterprise data archive technology for the healthcare industry and creator of DataArk®, was recognized as a 2023 recipient. The organization has received a Weatherhead 100 award annually for over a decade.

"Since MediQuant first participated in the Weatherhead 100, the healthcare industry, as well as our national economy, have weathered significant challenges and changes," said Jim Jacobs, President and CEO of MediQuant. "This twelfth award is a testament to our team's remarkable consistency. I am proud of their resolve and commitment to serving our customers and growing our business."

Established in 1988, the Weatherhead 100 Awards are the premier celebration of Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and the companies leading the way in the region. More than 700 business leaders gather each year to celebrate these outstanding organizations.

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, MediQuant is the leader in enterprise active archiving solutions for hospitals and health systems. The Company's flagship product, DataArk®, assists hospitals in retiring legacy clinical, patient accounting and ERP platforms while maintaining access to critical data via a cloud-based software platform. MediQuant's entire suite of core platform applications offer access to a common data repository that is secure, intuitive, and scalable, providing an active view of patient records from within your current systems. Rigorous operational requirements ranging from business intelligence and analytics to interoperability demands, compliant medical records access, accounting tasks and clinical access, are met effortlessly through the MediQuant platform. With decades of experience successfully executing data conversions, migrations and archives across virtually all major EMR, EHR, ERP and Patient Accounting software vendors, MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems, which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

