French wood specialist Azelán claims using Douglas wood has the advantage of being naturally rot-proof, so it does not require any treatment product and can resist for decades.From pv magazine France French wooden frame provider Azélan has developed a solar carport made of Douglas wood, a kind of wood with pink to reddish brown hues from the Massif Central, a highland region in south-central France. "Douglas wood has the advantage of being naturally rot-proof, so it does not require any treatment product and can resist for decades," the company's sales manager, Rémi François, told pv magazine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...