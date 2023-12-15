European Union (UN) heat pumps sales were strong in the first quarter of 2023, but this was short-lived as sales figures slid by 14% in the third quarter - a worrying reflection of 2022 figures and what could come, warns the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).Heat pump sales slumped in the second and third quarters of the year - putting €7 billion ($7.6 billion) of production facility investments at risk, the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA) has cautioned. The Brussels-based association said data collected from 10 European countries shows heat pump sales were strong in the first quarter ...

