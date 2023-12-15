The "MONJUVI Drug Insight and Market Forecast 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "MONJUVI Drug Insight and Market Forecast 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about MONJUVI for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the MONJUVI for DLBCL in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the MONJUVI for DLBCL. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the MONJUVI market forecast analysis for DLBCL in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in DLBCL.

Drug Summary

MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix) is a prescription medicine given with lenalidomide to treat adults with certain types of DLBCL that have relapsed or did not respond to previous treatment (refractory) and who cannot receive a stem cell transplant. Tafasitamab (MOR208) is an investigational monoclonal antibody directed against the antigen CD19, broadly expressed on the surface of B cells.

The constant Fc region of the antibody has been engineered to enhance the response of the body's immune system against cancer cells. This Fc-enhancement of MOR208 (tafasitamab) has been shown to lead to a substantial potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

The approval of MONJUVI is based on a type of response rate. There is an ongoing study to confirm the clinical benefit of MONJUVI; following accelerated approval by the US FDA in July 2020, in August 2021, Health Canada and the European Commission, and in October 2021, MHRA granted conditional Marketing Authorization for MINJUVI (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide for the same indication. There is a high unmet medical need for this patient group.

MONJUVI Analytical Perspective

In-depth MONJUVI Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of MONJUVI for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

MONJUVI Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of MONJUVI for DLBCL covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence MONJUVI dominance.

Other emerging products for DLBCL are expected to give tough market competition to MONJUVI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of MONJUVI in DLBCL.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of MONJUVI from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the MONJUVI in DLBCL.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of MONJUVI?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to MONJUVI in Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the MONJUVI development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to MONJUVI for DLBCL?

What is the forecasted market scenario of MONJUVI for DLBCL?

What are the forecasted sales of MONJUVI in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to MONJUVI for DLBCL?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of DLBCL?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. MONJUVI Overview in DLBCL

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. MONJUVI Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of MONJUVI in DLBCL

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of MONJUVI in the 7MM for DLBCL

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of MONJUVI in the United States for DLBCL

5.3.2. Market Size of MONJUVI in Germany for DLBCL

5.3.3. Market Size of MONJUVI in France for DLBCL

5.3.4. Market Size of MONJUVI in Italy for DLBCL

5.3.5. Market Size of MONJUVI in Spain for DLBCL

5.3.6. Market Size of MONJUVI in the United Kingdom for DLBCL

5.3.7. Market Size of MONJUVI in Japan for DLBCL

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79wqdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231215874617/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900