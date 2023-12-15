Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 15 December 2023 it repurchased 127,457 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 161.46p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 39,954,918.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 39,954,918 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 66,641,813.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
15 December 2023