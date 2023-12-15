Urbanimmersive Inc.: Urbanimmersive Announces Resignation of Ghislain Lemire as CEO, Sets Stage for New Leadership

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive," "the Company," or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a provider of 3D digital twin solutions for real estate marketing, today announced that Ghislain Lemire is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He is replaced on an interim basis by M. Simon Bedard, Chief Financial Officer, until such time that a replacement is identified. The Human Resource and Governance Committee will be in charge of the permanent replacement process for the CEO role.



Mr. Lemire, a founding member of the Company, has led Urbanimmersive for 15 years, guiding it through significant innovations and milestones. Mr. Lemire will continue to serve as a Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, bringing his invaluable experience and insights to guide the Company's strategic direction. Mr. Lemire he will continue to help the Company on strategic initiatives during the transition period. His ongoing involvement also ensures continuity and stability at the governance level, underlining his commitment to Urbanimmersive's long-term success and vision.

"In my tenure as CEO, I have had the privilege of steering Urbanimmersive through numerous adversities and challenges, fostering resilience and growth in ways I could never have imagined. This journey has taken the Company further than I envisioned, building a robust platform for future success. My greatest achievement and source of pride is having built one of the most innovative, talented, and passionate teams in the industry. As I step down, I do so with a heavy heart but also with immense pride in what we have achieved against all odds. The timing is ideal for a transformative change as the real estate market shows sign of recovery, which will boost Urbanimmersive off the ground. A new CEO, bringing fresh energy, vision, and execution, will be instrumental in propelling the Company forward into its next phase of growth," stated Ghislain Lemire.

The Board takes the opportunity to appreciate its Chief Executive Officer commitment and expresses its thanks for his services, wishing him every success in his future endeavors.

