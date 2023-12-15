Regulated information - Inside information, Leuven, December 15, 2023 (17.40 CET)

New managing director for Cera and KBC Ancora

Frederik Vandepitte succeeds Franky Depickere as CEO Cera Group

Leuven, Friday, December 15, 2023. This afternoon, the Boards of Directors of Cera Société de Gestion, statutory director of Cera, and Almancora Société de Gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, announced that they have appointed Frederik Vandepitte as full-time managing director and CEO effective February 1, 2024. He follows in the footsteps of Franky Depickere, who has successfully led the Cera Group since 2006. Until the end of April 2026, Franky Depickere will remain part-time managing director and will continue to fulfil his mandates and assignments in the KBC Group on behalf of Cera and prepare their transfer.

The selection process was conducted with continuity in mind. For the Boards of Directors, a continuation of the high quality of the management of Cera and KBC Ancora and of the strong presence of the Cera Group within the KBC Group was paramount. The Boards of Directors are confident that in this way continuity and an efficient and smooth transition are guaranteed and a successful future for the Cera Group is assured.

Since July 2, 2018, Frederik Vandepitte was a member of the Executive Committee and, since May 1, 2019, Managing Director and CEO of KBC Securities NV.

Frederik Vandepitte (°1974) started his professional career at The Boston Consulting Group and worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley from 2002 to 2015, most recently as Managing Director responsible for the Belgian operations. From 2016 to 2018, he was a member of the management committee of Incofin Investment Management, where he was responsible for fund development, investor relations and talent management.

He graduated as Commercial Engineer in Managerial Informatics from KU Leuven and obtained an MBA from Columbia Business School. After a period of 10 years abroad, in New York, London and Sydney, he returned to Belgium in 2010.

About his appointment as managing director of Cera Société de Gestion and Almancora Société de Gestion, Frederik Vandepitte says the following: "I was of course surprised and honored when I was contacted for this position. The choice was difficult, especially since I still find my current position, and especially working with KBC Securities customers and teams, very exciting and challenging. However, the lure was great: the combination of a financial and a social mission makes the new challenge extremely exciting. It is therefore with great enthusiasm that I take up this commitment to Cera, a choice of the mind as well as the heart, which also brings me back closer to my roots."

Franky Depickere responds enthusiastically, "Frederik Vandepitte has a strong profile and his arrival gives the Cera Group additional leverage to continue to build on our mission together with some 400,000 enthusiastic members: to invest in prosperity and well-being."

Attached to this press release you will find a more extensive curriculum vitae and a photo of Frederik Vandepitte. This info and details about the board of Cera and KBC Ancora, can also be found on the websites www.cera.coop and www.kbcancora.be.

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the websites www.cera.coop and www.kbcancora.be.

Curriculum vitae



Frederik Vandepitte

Frederik Vandepitte (b. 1974) graduated summa cum laude as a Commercial Engineer in Policy Informatics from KU Leuven and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York.

He started his professional career in 1997 as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley from 2002 to 2015. Most recently, he served as Managing Director responsible for the Belgian operations. Previously, he was Vice-President Corporate Finance and M&A in Sydney and Associate in the Consumer, Retail and Luxury Goods Group in London.

From 2016 to 2018, he was a member of the management committee of Incofin Investment Management, where he was responsible for fund development, investor relations and talent management.

Since July 2, 2018, Frederik Vandepitte was a member of the executive committee and, since May 1, 2019, managing director and CEO of KBC Securities NV.

Frederik Vandepitte is married and has 3 children.