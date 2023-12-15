NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, acquired FreshDirect, a US-based online grocery company, from Ahold Delhaize, one of the largest food retail groups in the US. This acquisition will create significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect. Getir's technological power will improve FreshDirect's technological infrastructure, and FreshDirect customers will receive their orders much faster with Getir's agile approach. With FreshDirect's wide product portfolio of the freshest, highest quality food products and broad customer base, Getir will accelerate the growth of its fast delivery business in the US.

FreshDirect has been at the forefront of online grocery shopping for over 20 years. In line with its name, FreshDirect works with the best agricultural and food producers to bring fresh products directly to its customers. FreshDirect's business model is based on the scheduled delivery of orders to homes or offices at certain times of the day. With a fleet of 400 trucks and a 640,000-square-foot production and distribution center in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area.

About Getir: Getir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.

About FreshDirect: FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area.

