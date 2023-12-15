Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D6S3 | ISIN: FR001400F2Z1 | Ticker-Symbol: I5T
Frankfurt
15.12.23
08:10 Uhr
0,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEPERMISLIBRE SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.12.2023 | 18:16
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lepermislibre: 2024 financial communication calendar

DJ Lepermislibre: 2024 financial communication calendar 

Lepermislibre 
Lepermislibre: 2024 financial communication calendar 
15-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
 
2024 financial communication calendar 
 
 
Lyon, December 15th, 2023 - lePERMISLIBRE, a pioneering online driving school in France, announces its financial 
communication calendar for the year 2024. 
 
   -- 24 January 2024: 2023 Annual Sales 
   -- 27 March 2024: 2023 Annual Results 
   -- 10 April 2024: 2024 First Quarter Sales 
   -- 30 May 2024: Annual General Meeting 
   -- 10 July 2024: 2024 Half Year Sales 
   -- 24 September 2024: 2024 Half Year Results 
   -- 9 October 2024: 2024 Third Quarter Sales 
   -- 15 January 2025: 2024 Annual Sales 
 
All announced publication dates are after the close of trading. 
 
ABOUT LEPERMISLIBRE 
Founded in Lyon in 2014 and a pioneer of digital driving schools in France, lePERMISLIBRE is reinventing driving 
lessons by providing a disruptive offering compared to traditional players, more aligned with the new habits and 
lifestyles of the digital native generation that grew up with the development of digital technology. lePERMISLIBRE 
federates a community of more than 1,000 loyal, committed and passionate driving instructors, all of whom are 
State-qualified. Its digital model, which is more agile, totally transparent and 30% cheaper than a traditional driving 
school, has enabled it to attract nearly 470,000 applicants. 
With a user rating of nearly 5 stars on Trustpilot, the platform provides personal spaces to offer better learning 
methods and revisions to the Highway Code, as well as the ability to book driving lessons from over 500 towns and 
cities throughout France, with the instructor of their choice, 7 days a week, from 6 am to 11 pm, freeing students from 
time and place constraints. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400F2Z1, mnemo: ALLPL) - Eligible for PEA PME - Qualified as 
an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance. 
 
For more information about the company, visit www.lepermislibre.fr 
 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACTS 
lePERMISLIBRE 
Lucas TOURNEL, President and CEO 
Fabrice KILFIGER, CFO 
invest@lepermislibre.fr 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN, investor relations SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN, Financial press relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Foucauld CHARAVAY Isabelle DRAY 
+33(1) 56 88 11 10          +33 (0)1 56 88 11 29 
lepermislibre@actifin.fr 
                   Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2023-12-15 CP Lepermislibre - 2024 financial Calendar 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Lepermislibre 
       29 avenue Joannes Masset 
       69009 Lyon 
       France 
Phone:    +33660423991 
Internet:   ww.lepermislibre.fr 
ISIN:     FR001400F2Z1 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1798253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1798253 15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.