DJ Metro Bank retains residential mortgage portfolio

Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 15 December 2023 Metro Bank Holdings plc Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank retains residential mortgage portfolio Following the completion of its recent capital package and cost reduction plan announced on 30 November, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has renewed balance sheet strength. The Board has carefully considered a potential sale of up to GBP3bn of residential mortgages and concluded that, given the prevailing market environment, it is in the best interests of shareholders to retain the existing loan portfolio. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary. ENDS For more information, please contact: Metro Bank Investor Relations Jo Roberts +44 (0) 20 3402 8900 IR@metrobank.plc.uk Metro Bank Media Relations Tina Coates +44 (0) 7811 246016 pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk Teneo Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns +44 (0) 7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051 Metrobank@teneo.com

December 15, 2023 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)