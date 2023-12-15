DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Dec-2023 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 15/12/2023 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 690.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 680.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 682.5000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,392,935 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,689,404. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 December 2023 SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 December 2023

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 682.5000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 75 690.00 11:10:45 00068195157TRLO0 XLON 11 690.00 11:10:45 00068195158TRLO0 XLON 3 690.00 11:10:45 00068195159TRLO0 XLON 4 690.00 11:10:45 00068195160TRLO0 XLON 4308 690.00 11:19:15 00068195345TRLO0 XLON 43 690.00 11:19:15 00068195346TRLO0 XLON 556 690.00 11:19:15 00068195347TRLO0 XLON 550 680.00 11:38:55 00068195787TRLO0 XLON 303 680.00 11:38:55 00068195788TRLO0 XLON 387 680.00 11:38:55 00068195789TRLO0 XLON 1105 680.00 11:55:12 00068196167TRLO0 XLON 164 680.00 12:49:51 00068197208TRLO0 XLON 2491 680.00 13:01:21 00068197398TRLO0 XLON 93 680.00 13:31:22 00068197921TRLO0 XLON 54 680.00 14:12:09 00068199019TRLO0 XLON 9853 680.00 14:13:13 00068199053TRLO0 XLON

