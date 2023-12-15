Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253 | Ticker-Symbol: ZH5
Frankfurt
15.12.23
08:10 Uhr
0,672 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7000,70420:00
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2023 | 18:58
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Šiauliu bankas additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
Šiauliu bankas and to list its 62 270 383additional shares in the Baltic Main
List at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Šiauliu bankas will be
listed on December 18, 2023. 

Thus, altogether 662 996 646shares of AB Šiauliu bankas (ISIN: LT0000102253)
will be traded under the trading code SAB1L as from December 18. 



Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.