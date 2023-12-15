Listing of Šiauliu bankas additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB Šiauliu bankas and to list its 62 270 383additional shares in the Baltic Main List at the request of AB Šiauliu bankas. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Šiauliu bankas will be listed on December 18, 2023. Thus, altogether 662 996 646shares of AB Šiauliu bankas (ISIN: LT0000102253) will be traded under the trading code SAB1L as from December 18. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com