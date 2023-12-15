Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
WKN: A3DXAC | ISIN: PTDGL0AM0003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMBA DIGITAL SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.12.2023 | 19:31
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital confirms a positive trend for its business growth

Samba Digital, Inc 
15-Dec-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
Samba Digital confirms a positive trend 
 for its business growth: 
 1. 2023 revenue approached EUR6M with a 23% operating margin 
 2. A 2024 revenue target has been set at EUR10M, a gain of 67% 
 3. Promising new opportunities in the Middle East 
 
 
Lisbon (Portugal) - December 15, 2023 - 6:00 PM: Samba Digital, INC., a global player in sports marketing, reiterates 
its forecast for business growth and profitability for 2023 and anticipates a significant increase in revenue in 2024, 
driven by many projects under negotiation, particularly in new territories. 
As previously announced, Samba Digital's revenue in 2023 will experience an increase of around 50% compared to the 
previous year. This increase is part of a very positive trend in the world of digital marketing in sport, in a world 
where recreational activities are becoming globalized on social networks, with growing media coverage of major sporting 
events and the wishes of industry stakeholders (clubs, federations, .) to stay connected to their audience regardless 
of where they are. 
Samba Digital is thus able to confirm having reached a 2023 turnover level of around EUR6 million with an operating 
margin of 23%. 
Thanks to an economic model favouring recurring streams of income based on a subscription model, and high customer 
loyalty, which results in almost automatic renewals at the time of contract maturity, with frequent increases in value, 
and an acceleration of commercial efforts in key regions, Samba Digital anticipates the continued growth of its 
activity in 2024 at a sustained pace. The company is therefore targeting a 2024 turnover of EUR10M1, showing an increase 
of 67% for the next financial year. 
This growth in activity will be based in particular on the deployment of Samba Digital's offers in new territories. 
Numerous projects are currently being evaluated in the Middle East, most particularly in Saudi Arabia, a country which 
has made sport a centrepiece of its development. For several months, the company and its local partner, Bona Fide, have 
made numerous inquiries around in the services provided by Samba Digital (Talentisi® platform, creative services and 
social networks) by Saudi clubs and federations, which are translating into promising calls for tenders for the 2024 
financial year. 
To increase its visibility within the financial community, Samba Digital also confirms its intention to seek a transfer 
to Euronext Growth® Lisbon in the first half of 2024, followed by a dual listing of its shares in Paris. 
1Based on an even USD/EUR exchange rate 
 
About Samba Digital Inc. 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in 
their internationalization strategies, by developing their digital audiences around the world. 
 The company is presently operating on five continents: North and South America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and 
Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester 
United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, 
Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira 
Liga. 
The company is developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), 
rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US 
Open, etc.), etc. Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms 
aimed at the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate 
provides content translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing 
services. 
Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic 
model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its 
investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB 
 
Contacts: 
Company 
Samba Digital             Financial Communication 
Frédéric FAUSSER            CapValue 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   Gilles BROQUELET 
                     gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - CP Atterrissage 2023 et perspectives MT EN - 15.12.2023 

Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     US79589A1007 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1798211 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1798211 15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
