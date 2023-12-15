DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital confirms a positive trend for its business growth

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital confirms a positive trend for its business growth 15-Dec-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Samba Digital confirms a positive trend for its business growth: 1. 2023 revenue approached EUR6M with a 23% operating margin 2. A 2024 revenue target has been set at EUR10M, a gain of 67% 3. Promising new opportunities in the Middle East Lisbon (Portugal) - December 15, 2023 - 6:00 PM: Samba Digital, INC., a global player in sports marketing, reiterates its forecast for business growth and profitability for 2023 and anticipates a significant increase in revenue in 2024, driven by many projects under negotiation, particularly in new territories. As previously announced, Samba Digital's revenue in 2023 will experience an increase of around 50% compared to the previous year. This increase is part of a very positive trend in the world of digital marketing in sport, in a world where recreational activities are becoming globalized on social networks, with growing media coverage of major sporting events and the wishes of industry stakeholders (clubs, federations, .) to stay connected to their audience regardless of where they are. Samba Digital is thus able to confirm having reached a 2023 turnover level of around EUR6 million with an operating margin of 23%. Thanks to an economic model favouring recurring streams of income based on a subscription model, and high customer loyalty, which results in almost automatic renewals at the time of contract maturity, with frequent increases in value, and an acceleration of commercial efforts in key regions, Samba Digital anticipates the continued growth of its activity in 2024 at a sustained pace. The company is therefore targeting a 2024 turnover of EUR10M1, showing an increase of 67% for the next financial year. This growth in activity will be based in particular on the deployment of Samba Digital's offers in new territories. Numerous projects are currently being evaluated in the Middle East, most particularly in Saudi Arabia, a country which has made sport a centrepiece of its development. For several months, the company and its local partner, Bona Fide, have made numerous inquiries around in the services provided by Samba Digital (Talentisi® platform, creative services and social networks) by Saudi clubs and federations, which are translating into promising calls for tenders for the 2024 financial year. To increase its visibility within the financial community, Samba Digital also confirms its intention to seek a transfer to Euronext Growth® Lisbon in the first half of 2024, followed by a dual listing of its shares in Paris. 1Based on an even USD/EUR exchange rate About Samba Digital Inc. Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategies, by developing their digital audiences around the world. The company is presently operating on five continents: North and South America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and players in English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company is developing its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, the US Open, etc.), etc. Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms aimed at the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides content translation and adaptation in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these different services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and comfortable cash flow allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB Contacts: Company Samba Digital Financial Communication Frédéric FAUSSER CapValue frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com Gilles BROQUELET gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - CP Atterrissage 2023 et perspectives MT EN - 15.12.2023

=------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Samba Digital, Inc 14 NE 1st Avenue 33132 Miami France Internet: https://sambadigital.com/ ISIN: US79589A1007 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1798211 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1798211 15-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)