The original French version of Elior Group's (Paris:ELIOR) Universal Registration Document for fiscal 2022-2023 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on December 15, 2023.

The document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Elior Group's website (www.eliorgroup.com Finance Regulated information Universal Registration Document) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Elior Group's 2022-2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

Annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the management report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports

Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and

The required disclosures describing the Company's share buyback program

The English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available in the coming days.

About the Elior Group

Founded in 1991, the Elior Group is a world leader in catering and multiservices, and a benchmark in the world of business, education, health, social and leisure. Enjoying robust positions in 9 countries, the Group achieved pro forma revenue of €5.8 billion in 2023. Its 133,000 employees feed 3.1 million people every day in 20,200 restaurants on three continents and provide services in 6 countries.

The Group is based on an economic model built around innovation and social responsibility. In 2004, the Elior Group signed up to the United Nations Global Compact, reaching advanced level in 2015.

For more information: www.eliorgroup.com Elior Group on Twitter: @Elior_Group

