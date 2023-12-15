LogoTags Makes Financial Contribution to Warrior for Life Fund in Recognition of Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Game

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Honors Memory of Chief Special Operator Nate Hardy

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, was proud to support the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Hockey Game held in Boston on December 2. Both active duty and retired members of the Naval Special Welfare community attended the organization's signature hockey event. LogoTags was delighted to make a $5,000 donation in furtherance of WFLF's efforts.









WFLF supports active duty service personnel, veterans, and their families through sport and community as they navigate the unique challenges of combat deployments and life after service. Founded in 2012, the foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization providing a consistent presence of fellowship, fitness, and mental/cognitive health improvement that has a lasting impact on its members.

Since its establishment in 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a 4th generation, family-owned and -operated business, has forged strong relationships with major suppliers and vendors all over the world. Continuing a decades-long tradition, Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the ball chain used in the iconic military ID dog tag necklaces worn by American soldiers. As a result, they have deepened their relationship with active members of the U. S. Military, as well as veterans. "It is great privilege to supply custom challenge coins to Warrior for Life Fund. Organizations that support service personnel and veterans can rely on our support," said Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain.

Working with Tony Cabana, a Board Member and Partner Development Executive of WFLF, LogoTags carefully created a custom challenge coin to be given to every participant of the game. "We were thrilled to design custom challenge coins for the Warrior for Life Fund®, as this organization performs critical work for the military community," explained Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

"I'm also proud that our company donated $5,000 for the WFLF cause," added Ms. Milanese.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives work to ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, military dog tags, race medals, lapel pins and more, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and -operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags, to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Media Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

bill@logotags.com

914-664-7500

Cell: 914-720-3164

www.logotags.com

Tomer Mendler, Director of Marketing

tomer@ballchain.com

914-664-7500, ext. 204

Company Address: Ball Chain Mfg. Co. Inc., 741 South Fulton Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

SOURCE: LogoTags