The Board of Directors of Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP), which met today, decided to cancel 700,000 treasury shares, representing 1.09 of the share capital, pursuant to the authorization granted by the combined shareholders' meeting of April 13, 2023, under its 19th resolution.

Following this cancellation, Teleperformance SE directly holds 2,613,016 of its own shares, i.e. 4.12 of its share capital. The share capital now amounts to 158,607,635 euros divided into 63,443,054 shares carrying 64,955,779 gross voting rights.

The 700,000 actions cancelled were repurchased on the market as part of the share buyback programs implemented on April 14, 2022 following a decision of the Board of directors of April 14, 2022 and on April 13, 2023, following a decision of the Board of Directors of April 13, 2023, the description of said programs are available online on the website www.teleperformance.com.

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

