College Park, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Health and wellness brand MODE Total Wellness has announced that it will be releasing three new weight management packages for purchase. The new packages have just launched on the company website as of September 2023.





MODE Total Wellness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/191280_d75397b524f3f955_001full.jpg

The Snatched for Summer bundle will be shifting, as it is being rebranded to the company's new Fat Loss Trio. The set includes some of the brand's most popular products, including the MODE Instant Lipo Drops, the MODE Super Shred Fat Burner Capsules, and the company's new MODE Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.

The brand's new Slim Down Duo includes the MODE Colon Sweep Max Detox with the gummies; and the Ultimate Weight Loss Bundle includes a range of MODE weight management products: Instant Lipo Drops, Super Shred Fat Burner Capsules, Liquid Burn Drops, Nighttime Fat Burner Capsules, Colon Sweep Capsules, and the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies.

The company's other big news is that MODE Total Wellness is once again opening up affiliate options. MODE Affiliates can join for free and sell the company's products, earning up to 40% commission.

CEO and founder Monique Rose has enjoyed success as an entrepreneur of this and other companies, and now she is excited about the opportunity to help others start their own businesses. "MODE originated from a consistent philosophy that underscored our inception," Ms. Rose shares. "We seek to surpass industry standards so that our customers feel rejuvenated, our team remains inspired, and our MODE Influencers are equipped to achieve unprecedented success. Our brand's foundation firmly adheres to our core values and overall vision."

She adds that the new products will serve to further enhance the offerings of MODE Total Wellness, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of their customers. "We're pleased to be introducing the Fat Loss Trio as a sign of our commitment to innovation and our keen understanding of market demands," Ms Rose says.





CEO and founder Monique Rose

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/191280_d75397b524f3f955_002full.jpg

The newest product, the MODE Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, are designed to provide the numerous health benefits of apple cider vinegar in a more palatable form, making wellness more accessible and enjoyable.

The reintroduction of MODE Affiliates highlights the company's dedication to community upliftment and empowerment. By providing an avenue for individuals to become entrepreneurs in their own right, MODE Total Wellness is not only expanding its reach but also fostering a spirit of collaboration and shared growth.

"Empowerment has always been at the heart of our brand," Ms. Rose emphasizes. "By offering our affiliates the chance to earn a commission, we're empowering them financially, allowing them to champion wellness within their communities and realize their entrepreneurial aspirations."

With these new product launches and affiliate options, Ms. Rose and her team at MODE Total Wellness hope to make significant strides in the health and wellness industry, solidifying MODE as a brand that prioritizes both product excellence and community engagement.

"Our primary goal is to offer superior products and cultivate an inclusive community," Ms. Rose states. "We aspire to positively transform every life we encounter. Whether your ambition revolves around embracing a healthy lifestyle, generating additional income, advocating for enhanced community well-being, or finding a genuine purpose, we support and facilitate every phase of your endeavor."

Ms. Rose adds that every new product is based around the brand's goals of universal product accessibility. "To this end, we meticulously devised a business model to ensure our products are economically available to all," she states. "Concerning product quality and efficacy, we incorporate only top-tier vitamins and supplements. Prior to launching a new product, it undergoes rigorous internal testing to ensure optimal effectiveness."

About Mode Total Wellness

Mode Total Wellness is a health and wellness brand that offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to enhance the overall well-being of its customers. The ecommerce company sells supplements, weight management packages, pre workouts, and specific products for both men's and women's health.

Website: https://modetotalwellness.com/

Media contact: Monique Rose info@minkhoney.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191280