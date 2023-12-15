Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited. (TSXV: OOOO) (OTC Pink: OOOOF) ("OOOOO" or the "Company") announces Ms. Mary Ma has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 14, 2023 to pursue other business interests.

The Company has appointed Mr. Samuel Jones, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as its new Chief Financial Officer effective December 15, 2023.

Ms. Ma has agreed to assist in a smooth transition of duties and continue to support the Company as a consultant. The Company would like to sincerely thank Ms. Ma for her previous contributions as the Chief Financial Officer to the Company.

About OOOOO

Founded by Samuel Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

For further information, please contact :

Samuel Jones

Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder

sam@ooooo.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191252