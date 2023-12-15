Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,166,667 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") priced at $0.12 per FT Unit and up to 5,000,000 non flow-through units of the Company (the "NFT Units") priced at $0.10 for aggregate gross process of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") which will be designated as a flow-through Share (a "FT Share") pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one non-flow through Share purchase warrant (a "FT Unit Warrant"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one Share and one share purchase warrant (a "NFT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant and NFT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow- through Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The FT Unit Warrants and the NFT Unit Warrants are non-transferable.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder's fees to certain arm's length parties in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") in consideration for their efforts in introducing subscribers to the Company. Finder's fees related to FT Unit subscribers will be paid from funds raised by the sale of NFT Units.

The Company reserves the right to increase or decrease the amount of FT Units and NFT Units offered under the Private Placement, provided that the maximum gross proceeds for both the FT Units and NFT Units issued shall be $1,000,000.

Closing is subject to a number of prescribed conditions, including, without limitations, approval of the TSX-V. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement will be offered by way of private placement in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and such other provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The proceeds from the sale of NFT Units will be used for general working capital expenses, administrative expenses, and exploration expenses. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company for exploration in British Columbia.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana's principal project is the Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property which the Company optioned from ArcWest Exploration Inc. (see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2021).

The Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property is situated 40 km east of the KSM - Brucejack - Treaty Creek cluster of base and precious metal deposits and is underlain by similar geologic conditions, Stuhini Group (Tiassic age) host rocks, intrusions of the right age, alteration and porphyry style copper - gold - silver - molybdenite mineralization.

