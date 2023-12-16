NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Food Robotics Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO:NGRB);(OTC PINK:NGRBF);(Frankfurt:O83) is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, BC on December 13, 2023 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director For % Withheld % Paul F. Rivas 5,566,708 100% 3 0% Melody Cooper 5,566,708 100% 3 0% Connor Yuen 5,566,711 100% 0 0% Parimal Rana 5,566,711 100% 0 0% Liam Breen 5,566,708 100% 3 0%

Please see the report of voting results ?led under the Company' pro?le at www.sedarplus.ca for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

About NextGen Food Robotics

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

info@nextgenai.ca

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange nor IIROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: NextGen Food Robotics Corp.

