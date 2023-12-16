Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (the "Company") announces the Company has granted a total of 12,765,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain Directors, Officers, Consultants and Employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"). Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options shall vest as to 1/3 on the date of grant and 1/6 every 6 months thereafter. All of the Options expire on December 15, 2028.

Additionally, the Company has issued a total of 12,590,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain Directors and Officers of the Company in accordance with the LTIP. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share on vesting. The RSUs will vest over a three-year period beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date.

The grant of the Options and RSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is advancing the newly discovered high-grade JR Zone on the PLN Property in the Western Athabasca Basin. This area of Saskatchewan is poised to become a major uranium producing region and is home to large deposits including Triple R, Arrow and Shea Creek. F3 Uranium currently holds 18 projects across the Athabasca Basin.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Aven

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions and courses of action, and in certain cases, can be identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including with respect to the anticipated actions of securities regulators, stock exchanges, and government entities, management plans and timelines, as well as results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The Company's filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191319