Samstag, 16.12.2023
Jackpot News! Der "Li-Ion-Midas" ist im Boot!
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2023 | 17:54
ALSTOM SA: Alstom SA: Alstom announces the completion of its new facility syndication and the successful extension of its two other RCFs

15 December 2023 - On Monday 11th of December, Alstom has successfully achieved the syndication of its €2.25 billion 12-month revolving credit facility with two 6-month extension options at Alstom's hand among a pool of 20 international banks.

The transaction was largely oversubscribed and highlights the strong relationship between Alstom and its large and supportive group of banks, to finance working capital swings as well as general corporate purposes.

Alstom's group of banks has also demonstrated its support by approving the second 1-year extension on its two other RCFs enabling to lengthen Alstom's maturity profile. Thus, the €2.5 billion backstop RCF maturity is extend to January 2029 and the €1.75 billion liquidity RCF maturity is extended to January 2027.

About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com
ContactsPress:
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com



Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

