China Dasheng Biotechnology Co.: CDBT Registers Magistrates Court of Queensland Judgments against Kenneth Maciora / Empire Relations Group

ARUNDEL, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2023 / China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. (OTC Pink: CDBT) advises that it has been issued 2 Judgements, $17,129.13 and $17,066.59 in its favor against Kenneth Maciora and Empire Relations Group, Inc., and those Judgements have been registered with the Magistrates Court of Queensland on November 29, 2023.

Background:

As disclosed on October 9, 2023, CDBT formally terminated the China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. Consulting Agreement with Kenneth Maciora, Empire Relations Group Inc., and Empire Holdings LLC. on October 5, 2023.

On October 11, 2023, CDBT filed claims for the return of advanced funds after placing before the court that Kenneth Maciora, Empire Relations Group, Inc. behavior, actions, and failure to deliver work product under the China Dasheng Biotechnology Co. Consulting Agreement after being paid in advance.

CDBT will now register those judgements in the USA and seek to enforce them.

CDBT acknowledges that it was courted by Kenneth Maciora after publishing a press release and that several other listed entities have contacted CDBT management after being canvassed by Kenneth Maciora from their published press releases.

/S/ Micheal Nugent

CEO of CDBT

CDBT. Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc.

On April 24, 2023, CDBT entered a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc., the original founding company of the Cycclone Magnetic Engine project.

On September 30, 2022, CDBT and Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited entered into an Operating Agreement for The Amended Share Exchange Agreement giving effective control of Cycclone Magnetic Engine Developments Limited and the wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cycclone Magnetic Engines is engaged in the development and commercialization of new geometric configuration low carbon emission engines and other clean technology solutions. Cycclone has shareholding, assets, and interests in transport operations in Australia.

Micheal Nugent

mnugent@nugent.com.au

www.cdbtcycclone.com (to be published)

USA +1 775-580-4544

AUS +61 438 158 688

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

