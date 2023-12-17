Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 50 was good for ATX TRs index value and perfect when it comes to trading volumeWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 50 was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,49 percent. On Friday we had the last Expiry and Settlement Day for Austrian Futures an Options on Eurex 2023 and this day delivered a turnover for 630 Mio. Euros, the best day when it comes to turnover 2023. Details I will ...

